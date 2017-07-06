Prince Harry speaks of mental health 'dial shift' in Leeds

Image copyright PA Image caption Prince Harry spoke ahead of a panel discussion on young people's mental health

Prince Harry has said the "the dial seems to have shifted" in terms of people feeling they can open up about mental health issues.

However, speaking at an event in Leeds, he added: "Let's not kid ourselves that the job is done."

The prince was at the Leeds Leads: Encouraging Happy Young Minds event.

He said there was more understanding on the issues and reiterated his commitment to encouraging people to seek help for mental health problems.

The event kicked off two days in the city for the 32-year-old, which included a trip to Headingley Carnegie Stadium and will later involve a tour of the new Haribo factory in Castleford.

The prince has been praised for talking about his own mental health issues, highlighting the problem with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge through their Heads Together initiative.

Image copyright EPA/NIGEL RODDIS Image caption The prince went to the Sky Try Rugby League Festival at Headingley Stadium

Image copyright AP Image caption A Leeds Rhinos mascot came out to greet the prince

He said young people constantly checking their mobile phones was an example of how everyone would benefit from slowing down.

"I'm sure we could all be more effective and efficient if we took a moment to process our thoughts rather than rushing from one thing to the next," he said.

He added that "there is much, much more that we can do at every level to make conversations about mental health as commonplace as those about physical health".

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption The prince chatted with schoolchildren at Headingley Carnegie Stadium

Image copyright WPA Pool Image caption He also spoke about how everyone would benefit from slowing down

Prince Harry also attended the Sky Try Rugby League Festival, which aims to inspire schoolchildren across Leeds to take up the sport.

He visited Headingley Stadium, the home of Leeds Rhinos, for his first official engagement as patron of the Rugby Football League (RFL).

During the visit, he met club legend Kevin Sinfield, RFL director Nigel Wood and chairman Brian Barwick.

Image copyright EPA Image caption He will also visit the new Haribo factory in Castleford