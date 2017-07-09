Horse power help for Calder Valley flood defences

Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption Timber hauled by Nathan was used to slow the flow of water into the Calder Valley

A working horse has been used to move tree trunks to be used for natural flood management.

The horse called Nathan took part in the efforts to prevent flooding in the Calder Valley, West Yorkshire.

A team of volunteers worked at Hardcastle Crags to use the timber to slow the flow of water down into the valley.

The work is to reduce the risk of flooding in Hebden Bridge, Mytholmroyd and Brighouse.

Adrian Horton, of environmental charity Slow the Flow, said: "This is what Nathan does for a living, he is huge and by moving very large tree trunks he reduces the need to use concrete to slow the water down."

The timber is placed into the brooks and gullies on the crags to slow the progress of rainwater heading into the valley bottom.

Hardcastle Crags is north of Hebden Bridge and the work is part of the Calder Valley Catchment Plan.

Image copyright Peter Byrne/PA via AP Image caption Hebden Bridge was badly hit by floods in 2015

In December 2015 the Calder Valley suffered the most significant floods in recent times.

More than 2,700 homes and 4,400 businesses were flooded all along the valley.

Floods had also hit the valley in 2012, 2013, 2104 and earlier in 2015

The earliest flood on record - in 1615 - destroyed Elland Bridge.