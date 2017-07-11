Leeds Halloween 'Mad Max' biker event gang jailed

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Bikers who took part in a "ride-out" in Leeds which caused chaos are jailed

The gang behind a Halloween "ride-out" in Leeds which was likened to scenes from the film Mad Max has been jailed.

More than 100 bikers congregated in Kirkstall Road before riding into the city, disrupting traffic and driving through pedestrianised areas.

David Armitage did not take part in the event but had organised it through social media, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Also jailed were 12 other defendants, who had all admitted causing a public nuisance at an earlier hearing.

The judge said their actions on 31 October could "not be tolerated".

Read more about this and other stories from across Yorkshire

Image copyright @PeopleofLeeds Image caption More than 100 bikers caused chaos on the streets during the Halloween "ride-out"

Armitage, 26, of Brookfield Road, Headingley, had been filmed on 31 October telling riders to "shut down" the city centre.

Jailing him for two years, Judge Geoffrey Marson QC said: "This is a case which calls for a deterrent sentence.

"Behaviour of this sort, having serious effects on this city, cannot be tolerated."

Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption David Armitage had organised the event through social media

West Yorkshire Police received around 160 calls from members of the public, some of whom had likened it to scenes from the Mel Gibson film, Mad Max.

Ch Supt Paul Money said: "The behaviour of these individuals and others that night put people's safety at risk, caused unnecessary fear to the public and created an image of lawlessness in the heart of the city that we simply could not allow to go unchallenged."

Following the incident, Leeds City Council secured an injunction banning people from anti-social driving of vehicles, including motorbikes and quad bikes, in any public place where it involves two or more vehicles.

Councillor Debra Coupar said the group had shown "sheer disregard" for public safety.

Those sentenced for causing a public nuisance

David Armitage, 26, of Brookfield Road, Headingley - jailed for two years

Jamie Ayres, 26, of Lupton Avenue, Burmantoftswas - jailed for 12 months

Omar Ahmed, 24, of Stonegate View, Meanwood - jailed for 12 months

Ashley Benson, 25, of Whingate Road, Armley - jailed for 12 months

Michael Clough, 27, of Torre View, Burmantofts, - jailed for 14 months

Ben Colley, 26, of Butterbowl Road, Farnley, also convicted of driving while disqualified and without insurance - jailed for 14 months

Dean Fawcett, 28, of Intake View, Middleton - jailed for 12 months

Nicholas Flaherty, aged 29, of Prospect Street, Farsley, also convicted of perverting the course of justice - jailed for 18 months

Rachel Taylor, aged 29, of Nowell Lane, Harehills - jailed for 12 months

Joshua Hawley, aged 22, of Mead Grove, Colton - jailed for 12 months

Dylan Lockwood, aged 23, of Torre Grove, Burmantofts - jailed for 12 months

Adam Nicholson, aged 26, of Henley Terrace, Bramley - jailed for 12 months

Anton Rojas, aged 26, of Skelton Avenue, Burmantofts - jailed for 12 months