Ann Maguire inquest: Family launch review over evidence

Image copyright Maguire family Image caption Ann Maguire had taught Spanish at Corpus Christi Catholic College for more than 40 years

The family of a teacher murdered by a student has challenged a coroner's decision not to call other pupils who had contact with the killer as witnesses at a her inquest.

Ann Maguire, 61, was stabbed to death by pupil Will Cornick at Corpus Christi Catholic College, Leeds, in April 2014.

The High Court was told it was unlawful for pupils who had contact with Cornick before the murder not to give evidence.

A full inquest is scheduled to begin at Wakefield Coroners' Court in November.

Cornick, who was 15 at the time at the time of Mrs Maguire's death, was given a life sentence in 2014 after admitting murdering the Spanish teacher of more than 40 years.

Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Will Cornick is serving a life sentence for stabbing Ann Maguire in 2014

Mrs Maguire's husband Don, her children and nephews want Mr Justice Holroyde to order the decision taken by assistant West Yorkshire coroner Kevin McLoughlin to be reconsidered.

The coroner had previously concluded the "risk of psychological harm outweighed the potential benefit", particularly given the length of time since the killing.

Nick Armstrong, counsel, told the court it was the only occasion on which a teacher had been killed by a pupil in a British classroom and the family were anxious "that all the lessons that can be learned from this enormous tragedy are learned".

Mr Armstrong said it was a matter "of very substantial and current public interest" at a time when there were reports of a "spike" in the number of knives in schools.

In November 2016, a report by Leeds Safeguarding Children Board said no-one could have predicted or prevented Mrs Maguire's murder.