Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was walking through Parliament Street in York

Police are searching for a woman who was arrested for walking a seagull on a lead after she failed to appear in court.

Officers found Anna Marie Marshall, 44, of no fixed abode, walking the bird in Parliament Street in York on 28 June.

She was due to appear at York Magistrates' Court charged with animal cruelty offences and using abusive and threatening behaviour. An arrest warrant has been issued.

The injured bird had to be put down.

