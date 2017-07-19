Leeds Park Plaza and Unite student blocks fail cladding tests

Image caption The Park Plaza Hotel on Boar Lane in Leeds failed cladding combustibility tests

Nine high rise tower blocks in West Yorkshire have failed fire safety cladding checks.

West Yorkshire Fire Service said five buildings in Leeds failed, including Park Plaza Hotel and two Unite student blocks.

The fire service said it had requested interim safety measures and had carried out re-inspections.

As well as the Leeds tower blocks, three failed in Halifax and one in Bradford.

High-rise cladding combustibility tests have been carried out across the UK in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire.

The fire service said those which failed in West Yorkshire were a mix of privately-owned buildings and social housing - all six storeys or higher.

The West Yorkshire tower blocks which failed cladding combustibility tests are:

Halifax: Mixenden, Wheatley and Jumples Courts in Lower Mixenden

Leeds: Waterside Apartments on Gotts Road, Waterloo Court Apartments on Hunslet Road, Park Plaza Hotel in Boar Lane; Concept Place (unoccupied) student block on Park Lane, Sky Plaza student block on Clay Pit Lane

Bradford: Landmark House on Broadway

Some of the failed tower blocks have been asked to install temporary fire alarms, move smoking areas and clear rubbish and combustible items.

PPHE Group, which runs Park Plaza, said the hotel "proactively" submitted cladding test samples and "fully complied" with the fire service's interim requirements.

Unite manages Concept Place and Sky Plaza student accommodation in Leeds.

Image copyright Google Image caption Unite said: "Safety is our first priority. Based on the advice of experts and bearing in mind the wide range of fire prevention measures we have in place, we believe our buildings are safe for occupation"

A spokesperson said: "Based on the advice of experts and bearing in mind the wide range of fire prevention measures we have in place, we believe our buildings are safe for occupation.

"We will do everything necessary to ensure our buildings remain safe."

The fire service said more fire engines would be sent to tower block fires; six (one with high-reach capability) to most tower blocks, and eight (two with high reach capability) to failed blocks.

Residents were also urged to "do their bit" in being vigilant and knowing evacuation procedures.