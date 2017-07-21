Tribute to Melissa Whittington who died in Ossett crash

Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Melissa Whittington's parents said she was "an amazing mother to four beautiful children"

The parents of a woman who died after being hit by a car have paid tribute to a "beautiful daughter" and "amazing mother".

Melissa Whittington, 32, was struck by an Audi A5 on Healey Road, Ossett, on 14 July, said West Yorkshire Police.

In a statement her family said: "Fly high our beautiful angel."

The driver, a 45-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while over the prescribed limit.

Ms Whittington's parents said: "Our family and friends are absolutely devastated over the sudden, unexpected death of our beautiful daughter Melissa.

"She was an amazing mother to four beautiful children and loving partner to Mark. Melissa lit up a room with her beautiful smile and she was loved by so many people."

Police have appealed for any witnesses, in particular anyone who saw the vehicle in the area before the crash, to come forward.