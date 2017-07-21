Customers lose out as Brighouse company ceases trading

Image caption Roland Miller has lost £5,800 he paid towards a new bathroom

A kitchen and bathroom company has ceased trading owing about 100 creditors money including customers who paid deposits.

Norwood Interiors was founded in West Yorkshire more than 30 years ago.

Customer Roland Miller, who paid £8,400 upfront hoping to get a new bathroom, said the company told him work would not go ahead due to "financial issues".

Weekly sales had dropped to half of the level achieved earlier in the year, said the company in a statement.

Live updates and more stories from Yorkshire

The Brighouse-based firm said its order book had reduced from £700,000 to £275,000 and the business could no longer continue, so "with great regret" it had ceased trading.

Creditors include customers, suppliers, contractors and employees.

Image caption Norwood said a loss of consumer confidence had hit the whole market

Mr Miller said he had used the firm before about 10 years ago and had been "really happy" with its work.

For the latest work he had already paid a deposit of £2,600 on a debit card when the company had requested the second payment of £5,800 be made by BACS payment rather than a card.

'Really upsetting'

He was phoned the day before work was due to start and told it would not be happening.

The second payment was not refundable although his bank had refunded the smaller initial deposit as it was paid by card.

Mr Miller said: "It was really upsetting."

The company is in the process of appointing a liquidator after showrooms in Brighouse and Mirfield closed about a fortnight ago.

Another site in Leeds shut in June with customer orders transferred to Brighouse as the company shared a trading name and directors.