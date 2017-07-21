Bradford carjackings: Waqas Hussain on the run

Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Waqas Hussain absconded during the trial and was given a jail sentence in his absence

A violent carjacker who has been given a 12-year jail sentence is on the run.

Waqas Hussain, 20, of Girlington, was found guilty of a series of armed carjackings in Bradford but absconded during the trial.

A 15-year-old boy was also sentenced to six-and-a-half years at Bradford Crown Court on Thursday.

Their crimes included a man being dragged from his car and Tasered and a woman and baby threatened with a gun.

West Yorkshire Police is working to track down Hussain.

Image copyright Google Image caption A woman and baby were in a parked car outside Shezzaan's restaurant when they were threatened with a gun

Hussain was found guilty of five robberies and possession of a firearm.

The teenager was found guilty of three attempted robberies, dangerous driving and making off without payment.

In October, a 47-year-old man was Tasered after being told to get out of his white VW Golf R at an address in St Matthews Grove, Bradford. One of the attackers was thought to be carrying a machete.

'Vulnerable victims'

Then in November, a woman was parked outside Shezzaan's Indian restaurant in Halifax Road, Bradford, when she and her 11-month-old were made to get out of the VW Polo by armed men.

There was also a robbery in The Grove, Idle last November, when a man in his 40s was struck with a pick axe and dragged from his Volkswagen Golf GTD.

Det Insp Ian Bryar, of Bradford District CID, said: "These were very serious offences in which Hussain and others used violence to steal desirable cars from vulnerable victims.

"Our inquiries into these incidents and other similar matters are continuing to identify the others who took part in these terrifying robberies.

"Violent crime will not be tolerated and the sentences passed should serve as a deterrent to others."