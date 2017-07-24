Leeds Hilton Hotel hit as Ford Focus crashes through doors
- 24 July 2017
- From the section Leeds & West Yorkshire
A car has crashed through the doors into the foyer of a hotel in Leeds and the driver has been arrested.
It happened at the Hilton Hotel, near Granary Wharf, at about 20:25 BST on Sunday, West Yorkshire Police said.
The driver of the Ford Focus has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and was taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries.
No-one else was injured and the force is appealing for witnesses to contact them.