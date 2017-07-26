Holbeck Viaduct Project: City 'high line' plan for 2023

Image copyright Edward Architecture Image caption Initial architects designs show the space being used as a pedestrian walkway, cycling route and park

An abandoned Leeds viaduct could be transformed into a "high line", akin to walkways in New York and Paris.

The Holbeck Viaduct Project aims to reopen the mile-long structure, which starts near Granary Wharf in the city centre and ends close to Elland Road.

It is hoped the Victorian walkway, unused since 1988, would be used as a park, a pedestrian route and more.

Initial studies found £2m would need to be raised to allow the project to go ahead by 2023.

Image copyright isky.us Image caption The line hasn't been used since 1988

The team behind it said the launch of a pre-feasibility report was the culmination of a year's work, with further talks with landowners Network Rail and Leeds City Council now hoped to take place.

Other mooted uses for the walkway include allotments, public art spaces, children's play areas and a market space.

John Paddington, from the Holbeck Viaduct Project, said the report proved the scheme was "very much feasible".

Image copyright Edward Architecture Image caption The project would have similarities to Promenade Plantée in Paris and the High Line in New York

"It's really great to see the huge interest the viaduct project generates and this is shown by the support we get and the people willing to volunteer their time to develop the project," he said.

"We're now looking forward to discussions with Network Rail about working in partnership to deliver a full feasibility report in the next year or so."

The scheme echoes the well-known High Line in New York and Promenade Plantée in Paris, but wants to "reflect Leeds and its local communities" according to the team behind the plans.