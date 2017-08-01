Jonathan Binns murder inquiry: Two Dewsbury men charged

Image caption The 32-year-old was found seriously injured outside the Scarborough Hotel in February

Two men have been charged with murder after a man died following a disturbance in Dewsbury.

Jonathan Binns, 32, of Ings Crescent, was found with multiple serious injuries outside the Scarborough Hotel on The Town on 17 February.

West Yorkshire Police said he was knocked down in a hit and run and was taken to hospital where he later died.

Jaelen Herlt and Khaleem Harris, both 20 and from Dewsbury, have also been charged with violent disorder.

The pair are due to appear before Kirklees magistrates later.

