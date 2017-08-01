Leeds United design chosen for underpass football mural

Image copyright LUST Image caption The winning design will be placed on the approach to Leeds United's Elland Road ground

A planned design for a Leeds United mural on the approach to their Elland Road ground has been unveiled.

The Leeds United Supporters' Trust (LUST) raised £4,400 to fund a wall design on the M621 underpass on Lowfields Road.

A competition to design the mural was won by Jameson Rogan, a Leeds-based designer, illustrator and muralist.

More than half of those who voted picked his mural featuring the First Division title-winning team of 1991-92.

It includes the team's midfield from that era with the four figures of David Batty, Gordon Strachan, Gary Speed and Gary McAllister.

Dave Carrington, LUST chairman, said: "The players are pictured looking towards Elland Road so that fans can walk through the underpass, shoulder-to-shoulder with their heroes."

The trust said it is working with Mr Rogan to perfect the design before clearing of the site starts.

It is hoped the mural is to be completed for an unveiling on 9 September.

LUST has gained permission from the Highways Agency and Leeds City Council to paint a design on the underpass.