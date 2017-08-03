Keighley explosives find: Man jailed for terror offences

Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Martin Panton was jailed for four years, to run consecutively to the 10 he is serving for child sex offences

A convicted sex offender has been sentenced to a further four years in jail after admitting offences for explosives and terrorism.

Martin Panton, 49, was arrested after chemicals were found at his home in Parkwood Street, Keighley, West Yorkshire, last September.

Leeds Crown Court heard houses nearby were evacuated to allow for searches and the removal of explosive material.

Panton is serving a 10-year sentence imposed in April for sex offences.

His four years was added to run consecutively, making a total of 14 years.

Det Ch Supt Clive Wain, Head of the North East Counter Terrorism Unit, said: "Unlawful possession of highly volatile chemicals and explosives is not only extremely dangerous but is also a serious criminal offence.

"The materials were being held in a well-populated residential area and the consequences of them being ignited, either accidentally or deliberately could have been tragic. Thankfully the items were removed safely."

Panton was previously jailed in April at Bradford Crown Court for indecency with a child and two offences of indecent assault.