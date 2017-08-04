Batley man jailed for trying to travel to Syria to join IS

Image copyright NECTU Image caption Ghulam Hussain admitted two terrorism offences at Leeds Crown Court

A man who tried to travel to Syria to join so-called Islamic State has been jailed for six years.

Ghulam Hussain, 30, of Track Road, Batley, West Yorkshire, pleaded guilty in April to two terrorism offences.

He was arrested in November following an undercover operation by the North East Counter Terrorism Unit (NECTU).

It discovered he had obtained credit cards fraudulently and made travel arrangements, including buying airline tickets.

Hussain told an undercover officer that "his intention was to join Daesh to fight in Syria and the money from the credit cards would fund this activity", the NECTU said.

He was jailed at Leeds Crown Court after admitting engaging in conduct in preparation for committing an act of terrorism and engaging in conduct with the intention of assisting another person to commit an act of terrorism.