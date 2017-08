Image copyright Google Image caption The teenager was crossing Marsh Way when he was struck by a car

A 16-year-old boy has suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a car in Wakefield.

The teenager was crossing the A61 Marsh Way, near the bus station, when he was struck by a white Suzuki Ignis at about 17:35 BST on Friday.

He was taken first to Pinderfields Hospital and then transferred to Leeds General Infirmary for treatment.

West Yorkshire Police have appealed for any witnesses or anyone who saw the pedestrian just before the collision.