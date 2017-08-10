Overturned tanker closes M1 southbound near Leeds

Image copyright STEVE MASON Image caption The tanker overturned on the M1 at around 11:00 BST, police said

An overturned tanker has closed a section of the M1 in West Yorkshire.

Police said the tanker crossed the central reservation and overturned just after 11:00 BST at junction 47, near Garforth.

The driver was freed from the vehicle and taken to hospital.

Highways England said the M1 was closed southbound between junction 46 and 48 and did not expect the tanker to removed from the carriageway until 19:00 BST.

A diversion has been put in place, but there are significant delays with reports of up to eight miles of queuing traffic southbound.

Northbound traffic is being diverted from the scene of the crash via the exit and entry slip roads at junction 47.