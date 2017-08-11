Landlord charged over boys' fire deaths in Huddersfield

Image caption The victims were in an upstairs bedroom when the fire started

A landlord has been charged in connection with the deaths of two brothers in a house fire.

Three-year-old Logan Taylor and his brother Jake, aged two, died in the blaze on Alder Street, Fartown, Huddersfield on 20 February last year.

Kamal Bains, 50, of Stableford Gardens, Birkby, Huddersfield, is due to appear before Kirklees magistrates on 18 August, West Yorkshire Police said.

He has been charged with two counts of gross negligence manslaughter.