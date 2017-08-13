Rodley Cricket Club 'sets world overs record'

Image copyright Rodley Cricket Club Image caption Cricketers batted through the night until the sun came up

Rodley Cricket Club in Leeds is believed to have set the record for the most overs bowled in 24 hours.

Cricketers batted and bowled through the night, attempting 2,000 overs in 24 hours.

The record attempt is set to end at 18:00 BST, but Alex Riddell said the club had smashed the target by 11:30 BST with more than 2,500 overs.

Mr Riddell said he bowled the 2,000th at 06:50.

The attempt - part of the club's annual open weekend to raise funds for Rodley's junior cricket teams - is being filmed and logged by official umpires but will need verifying by Guinness World Record officials.

Image copyright Rodley cricket club Image caption The Rodley team said it passed 1,000 overs at 12:05 on Saturday

Mr Riddell, who played on and off for 11 hours, said: "We bowled like maniacs overnight and we beat 2,000.

"I bowled the 2,000th over at 06:50 and then went to sleep on the sofa for an hour and a half.

"I'm really, really pleased but really, really tired."

Other players put in straight eight-hour stints.

Last year, the club successfully set the Guinness World Record for most overs bowled in eight hours, with a result of 734.

Mr Riddell said: "We love a challenge. After smashing last year's amazing world record we thought: 'How can we top that this year?' The answer was obvious - go bigger and better!"

Image copyright Rodley cricket club Image caption Organiser Alex Riddell said he took the 2,000th over at 06:50 BST

Image copyright Rodley cricket club Image caption Even with a broken wrist, junior cricketer Matthew Bradbury did not want to miss the world record attempt

Steve Bradbury, chairman of the Bradford and District League club, said: "It's amazing that we could be double Guinness World Record holders.

"Until three years ago we had no clubhouse, 30 players and no junior teams.

"Now we're proud to have a cracking clubhouse, three senior teams and five junior sides with over 80 kids playing cricket regularly."