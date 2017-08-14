Ann Maguire's family lose legal challenge over inquest evidence

Image copyright Maguire family Image caption Ann Maguire taught Spanish at Corpus Christi Catholic College for more than 40 years

The widower and children of a teacher murdered by a student have lost their legal challenge against a coroner's decision not to call other pupils as witnesses at a forthcoming inquest.

Ann Maguire, 61, was stabbed to death by pupil Will Cornick at Corpus Christi Catholic College, Leeds, in April 2014.

A High Court judge has ruled against a call for a judicial review of the coroner's decision.

The inquest is scheduled to begin at Wakefield Coroners' Court in November.

Dismissing the claim for a judicial review, judge Mr Justice Holroyde said: "I have much sympathy for the claimants, and I fully understand their reasons for wishing to pursue this line of inquiry.

"However, I am unable to accept the submission that the assistant coroner reached a decision which was so seriously flawed as to be unreasonable."

Lawyer Yogi Amin said the family would "now take stock and discuss the options with their legal team".

"They remain committed to finding out the truth and exactly what happened on the day Ann was killed through a thorough, open and fair process," Mr Amin said.

"They believe it is the only way that lessons will be learned from the incident," he continued.

Cornick, who was 15 at the time, was given a life sentence in 2014 after he admitted murdering Mrs Maguire, who had taught Spanish at Corpus Christi for more than 40 years.

In November 2016, a report by Leeds Safeguarding Children Board said no-one could have predicted or prevented Mrs Maguire's murder.