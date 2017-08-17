Irfan Wahid death: Teenager guilty of manslaughter

Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Irfan Wahid died as a result of a single stab wound to the chest

A teenager who stabbed a boy to death in a fight over a girl has been convicted of manslaughter.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named, stabbed 16-year-old Irfan Wahid in the chest in Leeds on 10 February.

The defendant, who was cleared of murder, said Irfan had punched him to the ground after seeing him chatting with the girl, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Jurors heard the girl, 16, dated the defendant in 2016 and spent time with Irfan in the days before he was killed.

Irfan was getting off a bus on Harehills Lane when he spotted the 17-year-old with the girl.

The defendant told the jury he had swung a knife, which he carried in his bag to defend himself, only after being attacked and had not intended to kill Irfan.

Sentencing will take place on 15 September.