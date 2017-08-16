Leeds flat 'left fly-infested' after neighbour death

Image caption The property on Holt Farm Close has been uninhabitable for two weeks, according to the tenant

A woman whose home has been infested with flies after a dead body lay undiscovered in a flat next door says she feels "let down" by her landlord.

Beau Marr, from Holt Park, Leeds, said her rented home has been uninhabitable for two weeks as a housing association had not sent anyone to do a deep clean.

She started to notice maggots appearing at the property, before thousands of flies started to fill the rooms.

The site owner said unavoidable delays had affected the matter being resolved.

The Sanctuary Group, which owns the Holt Farm Close site, was made aware of the death on 2 August, but it is believed the man in the flat directly above Ms Marr's home may have died at an earlier date.

Ms Marr, who has a five-month-old baby, said she had been forced to stay elsewhere since the infestation.

Image caption The flat was fumigated but still contained thousands of flies when visited by a BBC reporter

"There's flies absolutely everywhere, they're all over the floors and the beds," she said.

"This is no way for anyone to live - all we want is to come home somewhere clean and safe to stay with our family."

She added: "It should have been sorted a long time ago, landlords have a duty of care and I feel it hasn't been met."

The housing group said it was unable to access the neighbour's property until it was decided that no criminal investigation was necessary.

Image caption Beau Marr said every room is covered in flies and her young child's clothes had been ruined by maggots

A further delay on a deep clean and full fumigation was caused by the deceased man's next of kin planning to visit to pick up personal possessions, then deciding not, it added.

Simon Clark, group director of housing at the Sanctuary Group, said Ms Marr would be able to return home "within a couple of days".

He said: "Ms Marr will obviously not be expected to pay rent for the period of time she has been unable to live in her home address.

"In addition, she has also now received a payment from Sanctuary to cover her living costs while she has been staying with family and friends."