Asad Khan family walks out of pupil's pre-inquest hearing

Image caption Asad Khan's family and their legal representative left a hearing and vowed to play no further part in the inquest

A family has walked out of a pre-inquest hearing into the death of a boy who was found hanged in his bedroom.

Asad Khan, 11, was found hanged at his family home on Tile Street, Bradford, on 28 September 2016.

His father said key evidence, involving claims about a choking game at Asad's school, was dismissed as speculation at the pre-inquest hearing earlier.

Because of this, he said the family wanted no further part in the inquest which was adjourned.

Coroner Martin Fleming has adjourned the hearing at Bradford Coroner's Court until 14 September to give the family time to "reflect" on its decision.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Asad Khan (left), pictured with his brother Saad. Asad died in September 2016

Asad, from Bradford, died three weeks after starting at Beckfoot Upper Heaton School. His family said they believed he had been bullied during this time.

In June, an inquest into his death was adjourned when claims emerged a "choking game" was "all over the school".

Ruth Bundey, a solicitor for Asad's family, said both angles were "highly relevant" and were being unfairly ignored.

Speaking outside the hearing, she said: "The coroner says it is all pure speculation, and so we have chosen to walk out."

Speaking to the BBC through a translator, Asad's father Asif Mehmood said: "I feel very disappointed and disheartened that our points, which carry a lot of weight in this case, have not been acknowledged."