Joe Robinson: Ex-soldier charged with terrorism offences

Image copyright Depo Photos Image caption Joe Robinson was on holiday in Turkey when he was arrested by police

A ex-British army soldier from Leeds has been charged with terrorism offences in Turkey, the BBC understands.

Joe Robinson, 24, was with his fiancée and her mother when they were arrested in the coastal town of Didim last month.

The women were released, but Mr Robinson remains in jail.

He is accused of joining the Kurdish militia group the YPG, who are fighting so-called Islamic State (IS) in Syria.

The YPG is considered by Turkey to be an offshoot of the Kurdish militant group PKK that has waged an insurgency inside Turkey since 1984.

But, the YPG is not a proscribed group in the UK, and is considered a close ally of the US in the fight against IS.

Mr Robinson, who is originally from Lancashire and previously served with British forces in Afghanistan, was arrested after allegedly sharing material on social media from his time in Syria with the YPG in 2015.

His fiancée Mira Rojkan, originally from Bulgaria and a student at the University of Leeds, was held in detention for six days before she was released under judicial control. Her mother was also released.