Attempted murder charge after Headingley stabbing

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Otley Road was shut after the attack on Saturday

A 22-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing outside a Leeds shopping centre.

Ramounas Zykovas, of Pavilion Mews, is due to appear before city magistrates on Monday.

A 40-year-old man was seriously injured after the assault outside Sainsburys in the Arndale Centre, Headingley, at about 01:20 BST on Saturday.

Police said he remained in a stable condition in hospital, and have appealed for witnesses to contact them.