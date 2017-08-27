Attempted murder charge after Headingley stabbing
- 27 August 2017
- From the section Leeds & West Yorkshire
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 22-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing outside a Leeds shopping centre.
Ramounas Zykovas, of Pavilion Mews, is due to appear before city magistrates on Monday.
A 40-year-old man was seriously injured after the assault outside Sainsburys in the Arndale Centre, Headingley, at about 01:20 BST on Saturday.
Police said he remained in a stable condition in hospital, and have appealed for witnesses to contact them.