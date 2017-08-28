Murder probe after woman's body found in Siddal house

A woman's body has been found in Halifax and two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The 23-year-old victim was found inside a house on Oxford Lane, Siddal, on Sunday afternoon, said West Yorkshire Police.

A post-mortem examination has not yet taken place to establish cause of death.

Two men, aged 27 and 26, were arrested in Leeds and remain in custody, said the force.

Det Ch Insp Jaz Khan said he was "appealing for anyone who may have information or have seen suspicious behaviour outside the address" to contact police.