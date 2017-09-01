Jane Tomlinson charity funds reach £10m in 10 years

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jane Tomlinson was made an MBE in 2003 and later became a CBE in 2007

A total of £10m has been raised in the name of a charity fundraiser in the decade since she died, her family say.

Jane Tomlinson, from Leeds, was diagnosed with cancer in 2000 and undertook a series of fundraising marathon events and bike rides.

She personally raised £1.8m for cancer-related causes ahead of her death in September 2007.

Since her death the Jane Tomlinson Run For All sporting events have continued fundraising in her name.

Events undertaken by the mother-of-three included the London and New York marathons and her final challenge - a 4,200-mile (6,759 km) ride across America from San Francisco to New York.

Her widower, Mike Tomlinson, said his wife's efforts had amazed him - in particular when she finished the Florida Ironman event.

"It was just inconceivable that this woman, who had been given months to live, who had never really done any sport, four years later, was doing this.

"It seems completely fanciful - and it was."

Her challenges led to the establishment of the first Leeds 10K charity road race, held shortly before her death.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The mother-of-three undertook a series of challenging sporting events before her death in 2007

It has grown into a series of events, including 10Ks every year for the past 10 years, two half marathons, a marathon, a 10-mile run and a series of junior and family runs.

Mr Tomlinson said his wife's aim was "ensuring that the fundraising could go on" because "the charities that she had supported, and many more, still needed us".

Funds have also been used to launch a research project at Leeds Beckett University to examine whether sports medicine technique kinesiology taping, which is used by athletes, can help reduce pain and discomfort in cancer patients.

Mrs Tomlinson had received the treatment during the final months of her life.

Mr Tomlinson said despite what had been achieved he did not feel a sense of pride.

"None of this would have been possible without the support of lots and lots of people," he said.

"Without them it would not have happened. So, no, I am not proud; I am just incredibly grateful."