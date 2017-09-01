Bradford man jailed for historic abuse of boy

Image copyright WEST YORKSHIRE POLICE Image caption Zamurrad Khan was convicted following a trial at Bradford Crown Court

A man who played a role in a government-backed regeneration scheme has been jailed for historic sex offences against a young boy.

Zamurrad Khan, 57, of St Luke's Close, Little Horton, Bradford, was convicted of two serious sexual offences and one of indecency with a child.

He was cleared of a third serious sexual offence. The offences dated from the 1970s and 1980s.

Khan was jailed for 17 years with an additional year on licence.

Recorder Sophie Drake said Khan had hid the secret of his offending for years.

Bradford Crown Court heard the abuse began when the complainant was about 10 or 11.

Khan put himself forward as some form of religious teacher and had asked the victim's parents if he could take their son to the mosque.

The abuse took place in secluded areas and Khan had "groomed" the youngster before moving on to more serious offending, Recorder Drake said.

"It is clear your abuse of him has had a significant adverse impact on his life," he said.

"He feels cheated out of his teenage years."

Rachim Singh, for Khan, said his client was "shell-shocked" by his conviction.

He said Khan, who was a former community councillor for the Bradford Trident regeneration scheme, had served the city very well.

The complainant, in his victim impact statement, said the abuse had affected his education and caused him physical problems.

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police said: "We would like to thank the victim for his courage in reporting Khan's crimes and we hope this outcome will give him some closure and allow him to move on from the abuse he suffered as a child."

In addition to his prison term, Khan was ordered to register as a sex offender for life.