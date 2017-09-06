Raheem Wilks shooting: Fifth Leeds man accused of murder

Image caption Raheem Wilks died in hospital from a single gunshot to the chest close to the barbers on Gathorne Terrace

A fifth man has appeared in court charged with the murder in Leeds of a footballer's brother.

Raheem Wilks, the 19-year-old brother of Leeds United's Mallik Wilks, was shot close to Too Sharps barbers in Harehills on 26 January.

Cornelia Benjamin, 21, of Reginald Street in Chapeltown was arrested last Thursday and charged with his murder, West Yorkshire Police said.

Mr Benjamin is due to go on trial with four others on 16 October.

More on this and other Leeds stories

Image copyright Wilks family Image caption Raheem Wilks was the younger brother of Leeds United footballer Mallik Wilks

Mr Wilks died in hospital from a single wound to the chest after being shot on Gathorne Terrace.

Hundreds attended his funeral, held at St Aidan's Church in Harehills in April.

Mr Benjamin was remanded in custody along with four others also charged with Mr Wilks' murder.

They are Keal Richards, 21, from Francis Street, Jaydn Manners, of Louis Street, Chapeltown, 23, Kieran Hunt, 29 of Harehills, and Tremaine Wisdom, 28, from Meanwood.

The trial at Leeds Crown Court is expected to last between three and five weeks.