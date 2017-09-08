Greenwoods menswear firm goes into administration

Image copyright Google Image caption The company has more than 60 shops across the UK

Menswear and formal hire firm Greenwoods has gone into administration.

The company, which has its headquarters in Bradford, has 63 stores and two concessions across the UK and employs around 318 people. It has an annual turnover of £20m.

Administrators Deloitte said they were "assessing options" and no redundancies had been confirmed.

It will continue to trade for the immediate future, a spokesman said.

Adrian Berry, administrator, said options included the sale of the business.

He added: "No redundancies are being announced at this stage and we are grateful to the employees for their support at this difficult time.

"This is a challenging time for the UK retail sector, which has affected the company."