Image copyright Google Image caption The independent school operates from three sites in Bradford and Halifax

Students at a school for those excluded from other schools were found by inspectors to be "arriving under the influence of drugs" and rolling cigarettes during lessons.

The Ummid Independent School, which has two sites in Bradford and one in Halifax, West Yorkshire, was rated "inadequate" by Ofsted inspectors.

The report said said improvements had to be made "as a matter of urgency".

The BBC has contacted the school for a response to the report.

On its website the private school said it offered short-term and long-term placements for secondary school-aged children with emotional, social, learning and behavioural difficulties "whose needs cannot be met in a mainstream setting".

According to Ofsted, it has 31 pupils and charges between £50 and £185 per day.

It was rated inadequate in all areas, with particular concerns raised about safeguarding, pupil behaviour and the quality of teaching.

The report said "safeguarding checks required to ensure that adults are suitable to work in school have not been carried out".

It also highlighted insufficient staff with first aid training and inadequate fire evacuation procedures.

'Limited progress'

On behaviour, the report said students at one of the Bradford sites "make stronger progress" and they reported that their "self-esteem and self-confidence improve".

However it added, that "too many pupils do not behave well" and "attendance overall is lower than it should be".

The report said staff shortages meant some students were only taught mathematics and English.

It added: "The curriculum currently offered does not permit them to study subjects such as history and geography, science and modern foreign languages regularly.

"This restricted curriculum does not meet the requirements of the independent school standards and leads to limited progress for pupils."