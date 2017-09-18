Image copyright West yorkshire police Image caption Leeds Beckett student Harry Loker, 21, was socialising with friends in the city centre on Thursday night

The death of a student found with unexplained injuries is being treated as "not suspicious".

Harry Loker, a 21-year old student at Leeds Beckett University, was found collapsed in a garden on Royal Park Avenue in the early hours of Friday.

West Yorkshire Police said a post-mortem found he had several unaccountable injuries.

Mr Loker, who was living with friends in the Hyde Park area, had been socialising in the city on Thursday.

He is believed to have returned to the house in the early hours of Friday and was pronounced dead at the scene when police were called at 09:17 BST that morning.

Det Ch Insp Jaz Khan, of West Yorkshire Police, said the case would now be passed to the coroner for an inquest.

He said: "We have been carrying out extensive enquiries into Harry's death including a detailed examination of the scene by forensic experts, and there are no obvious suspicious circumstances.

Image caption Mr Loker was found collapsed in a garden on Royal Park Avenue in the Hyde Park area of Leeds

"His death is being treated as unexplained."

West Yorkshire Police still want to speak to people who saw Mr Loker at the house on Royal Park Avenue before he was found.

A spokesman said: "While we do now have a clearer picture of his movements up to him arriving back at the house, we would still be interested to hear from anyone who saw him at the property in the hours before he was found so that information can assist the coroner."

Mr Loker, originally from Bradford, was about to start his third year at the university, where he was studying performing arts.

His family described him as a "devoted son, brother and perfect grandson" and added his death had left them "broken".