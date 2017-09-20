Image copyright Wakefield Council Image caption If approved, work could begin on the stadium in September 2018

A £12m plan to redevelop rugby league side Wakefield Trinity's Belle Vue stadium has been announced in a move that will keep the club in the city.

Wakefield Council has put forward a proposal to build a 10,000-seat community stadium on the site by 2020.

The plans have been agreed in principle with the Super League side, which has played at Belle Vue since 1895.

The club had been facing leaving the site as it does not meet minimum ground standards for the top flight.

More stories from across Yorkshire

Image copyright Wakefield Council Image caption Wakefield Trinity has played at Belle Vue since 1895

If approved, work could begin on the stadium in September 2018.

The proposal also includes plans for a retail, residential and entertainment development.

Michael Carter, the owner of Wakefield Trinity RFL Club, said: "Myself and Chris Brereton are happy, after some tense negotiations, that we have agreed in principle a future ground for Wakefield Trinity.

"We are yet to agree all the minute details and have agreed with all parties that this will be finalised by October 31.

"If this proves to be satisfactory, then the Club will stay at Belle Vue for 2018 and be in a new stadium as soon as possible."

Image copyright Wakefield Council Image caption The proposal also includes plans for a retail, residential and entertainment development

Super League's minimum requirements for 2016 stipulate that grounds must have a minimum capacity of 5,000, with 2,000 of that seated.

Belle Vue's capacity is just over 7,000.

There are other requirements including media facilities, disabled access and provision as well as closed-circuit television and parking.

Council leader Peter Box said: "I am delighted that Wakefield Trinity will remain in this City.

"The future of the new Belle Vue proposal now rests with the Club and a Trust who need to produce a robust business plan that clearly demonstrates how they will generate income to meet the running costs and commercial rent.

"For the sake of the fans and the Club, I would hope that this plan can be delivered as soon as possible so that we can, at last, start to make this stadium a reality."