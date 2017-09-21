Denholme missing man: Man in court on murder charge
21 September 2017
Leeds & West Yorkshire
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man who has been missing for almost two weeks.
Police underwater teams have been searching for Tyron Charles, 29, of Denholme, Bradford, at sites including the boating lake at nearby Doe Park.
Mr Charles was reported missing on 6 September.
James Sutcliffe, 28, of Hill Crest View, has appeared at Leeds Crown Court. He was remanded in custody to next appear on 19 October.