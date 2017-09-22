Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption (L-R) Owais Ashfaq, Ahmed Mohammed and Hasnain Khan were jailed at Leeds Crown Court

Three men have been jailed after a man was shot in the chest as he sat in a car during a targeted attack.

The 24-year-old man was seriously injured when he was hit on Cemetery Road in Dewsbury on 1 February.

At Leeds Crown Court, Owais Ashfaq, 18, of Gladstone Street, Bradford, was sentenced to 17 years in prison.

Hasnain Khan, 18, of Carrington Street, Bradford, and Ahmed Mohammed, 18, of Bowling Green Lane, Manchester, were both jailed for 15 years.

In an attempt to flee the area after the shooting, the trio tried to steal a Honda car on Dewsbury Gate Road before stealing a Peugeot on Goose Hill, Heckmondwike.

Mohammed, Khan and Ashfaq were all convicted of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a firearm, attempted robbery and robbery.

Judge Guy Kearl QC, sentencing the group at a hearing on Thursday, described the shooting as a "planned and premeditated attack" and said their crimes are likely to have caused significant psychological effects on the victims.

All three were also sentenced to a further five years on extended licence.

Det Ch Insp Sue Jenkinson, of West Yorkshire Police, said: "We are pleased to see these men behind bars today for quite outrageous displays of violence in our communities.

"It is no exaggeration to say their victim could easily have been killed and we are pleased the court has reflected the seriousness of how authorities take the discharge of firearms in its sentencing."