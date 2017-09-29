Image copyright West Yorkshire Police handout Image caption Officers are increasingly concerned for Cathryn Holdsworth who is described as vulnerable

Detectives have appealed for the public to help them find a "vulnerable" woman who has been missing for three weeks.

Cathryn Holdsworth, 72, of Halifax, was last seen at Calderdale Royal Hospital on Friday 8 September.

She was wearing pink earmuffs and gloves and using a walking frame. Police hope her "distinctive" clothing may jog people's memories.

Insp Toby Facey said: "Cathryn lives with a number of health issues. We are growing more and more concerned."

Police have released a CCTV image believed to be Ms Holdsworth at a Tesco in Halifax town centre a day after she was seen at the hospital.

She was reported missing by neighbours on 19 September, said police.

Ms Holdsworth is about 5ft 2ins tall with short speckled grey hair.

She may have some family in Cornwall and links to Blackpool and Brighouse, said police.