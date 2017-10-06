Stuck cow rescued from Norwood Green farm sinkhole
A cow which fell down a sinkhole in its field had to be rescued by firefighters.
The "distressed" animal was found on Birks Close Farm in Norwood Green, Halifax, at about 09:20 BST on Thursday.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) said the cow's back leg was stuck, with crew members and the farmer digging around the limb to free it.
A spokesperson said the cow was unharmed, "but a bit distressed".
A special sling was used to lift the beast to safety.
Posting on its Instagram account, WYFRS said: "Holy cow! Our amazing technical rescue & Cleckheaton crew helped re-moove this cow stuck in a sinkhole yesterday #notjustfires."