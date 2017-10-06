Leeds & West Yorkshire

Stuck cow rescued from Norwood Green farm sinkhole

Stuck cow in sinkhole Image copyright WYFRS
Image caption The cow fell down a sinkhole on Birks Close Farm. Village Street, on Thursday morning

A cow which fell down a sinkhole in its field had to be rescued by firefighters.

The "distressed" animal was found on Birks Close Farm in Norwood Green, Halifax, at about 09:20 BST on Thursday.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) said the cow's back leg was stuck, with crew members and the farmer digging around the limb to free it.

A spokesperson said the cow was unharmed, "but a bit distressed".

A special sling was used to lift the beast to safety.

Posting on its Instagram account, WYFRS said: "Holy cow! Our amazing technical rescue & Cleckheaton crew helped re-moove this cow stuck in a sinkhole yesterday #notjustfires."

Image copyright WYFRS
Image caption Fire crews carefully dug around the cow to help free it
Image copyright WYFRS
Image caption The animal was said to be shaken up but otherwise unharmed by the ordeal

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites