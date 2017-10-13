Image caption The fire service said the boats could be deployed anywhere in the country if needed

A new £500,000 fleet of power boats and other response vehicles has been brought in by a fire service to help tackle major flooding.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) said the vessels would provide a "national asset" should a repeat of the 2015 Boxing Day floods occur.

The investment includes motor boats, VW Transporter vans, trailers, dinghies and other equipment.

The vehicles will be based at fire stations across West Yorkshire.

WYFRS dealt with 92 flood-related incidents and carried out 117 rescues during the 2015 Boxing Day flooding, with the majority of their call-outs in the Leeds and Calderdale areas.

Chief fire officer John Roberts said: "Whilst we hope the devastating Boxing Day floods never happen again, we are better prepared to deal with the consequences.

"These new assets will enhance our ability to support fellow fire and rescue services in a major flood incident."

The West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Authority said it had provided the investment due to its commitment to providing "the best possible equipment for our crews".