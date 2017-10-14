Image copyright PA Image caption Organisers of the Yorkshire Awards praised Manchester City Council for its "excellent" response to the Manchester Arena terror attack

Manchester City Council has been honoured by its historic rivals for its response to the bomb attack on the city's arena which killed 22 people.

The authority was presented with a special award at the annual Yorkshire Awards, held in Leeds on Friday.

Six people from Yorkshire were killed in the attack on the Manchester Arena.

Council leader Sir Richard Leese said it was "a touching reflection of the spirit in which our friends from across the Pennines stood together with us".

Image copyright Various Image caption 22 people were killed in the attack and 198 were injured

The awards committee said Manchester City Council's response to the attack had been "excellent", praising its quick work to set up an emergency centre at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium and the creation of the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

The council was also responsible for organising a vigil in Albert Square the day after the attack, which was attended by more than 10,000 people.

Image copyright PA Image caption Thousands of people attended a vigil held in Albert Square the day after the attack

Sir Richard said: "As a city we were determined not to allow those who want to make us frightened and divided to succeed.

"We were equally determined to ensure that all those affected by the attacks - whether through bereavement, injury or trauma - know that they remain in our hearts.

"I'm proud of the way the city as a whole responded and how the council and its public sector partners helped to set the tone, demonstrate resilience and compassion and provide support for those affected."