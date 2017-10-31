Image copyright Sarah Gaines Image caption One man was arrested by armed police in Leeds city centre

Six men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a shotgun was fired at a car.

A 22-year-old man was in his BMW on Back Maud Avenue, Beeston, on Saturday when a blast damaged the car. He was not injured.

Armed officers arrested one man in Leeds city centre on Tuesday and a second in Whinmoor.

Four men were also arrested by armed officers when a vehicle was stopped in Bradford, West Yorkshire Police said.

The Passat car from which the shot was fired was later found burnt out, said the force.

Detectives are probing a possible link to a similar shooting in Maud Avenue on Wednesday 11 October.

Two men sustained minor injuries when a shotgun was fired at the car they were in.

Det Ch Insp Jaz Khan said: "We believe these have been targeted attacks linked to an ongoing dispute."