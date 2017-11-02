Man dies after boat capsizes on River Aire in Leeds
2 November 2017
A 60-year-old man has died after a boat he was working in capsized on a river in Leeds.
He was working with another man in the boat when it went over on the River Aire, at Thwaite Gate in Stourton, on Monday.
The man, who was from Hull, was taken to hospital in a serious condition and died on Wednesday evening.
Police said they were investigating the incident along with the Health and Safety Executive.
