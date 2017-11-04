Image copyright Google Image caption Police have appealed for witnesses who were at the supermarket when the incident occurred to come forward

An 82-year-old man has died after he was hit by a car in a supermarket car park in Leeds.

Michael Abbott was knocked to the ground by a Mercedes Vito at an Asda store on Holt Lane, Adel, at about 16:40 GMT on 26 October.

Mr Abbott was taken to Leeds General Infirmary, but has since died from his injuries.

West Yorkshire Police appealed for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.