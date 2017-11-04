Man, 82, dies after Adel Asda car park collision
- 4 November 2017
- From the section Leeds & West Yorkshire
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An 82-year-old man has died after he was hit by a car in a supermarket car park in Leeds.
Michael Abbott was knocked to the ground by a Mercedes Vito at an Asda store on Holt Lane, Adel, at about 16:40 GMT on 26 October.
Mr Abbott was taken to Leeds General Infirmary, but has since died from his injuries.
West Yorkshire Police appealed for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.