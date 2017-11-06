Image caption Riot police and fire crews were under attack in Harehills and then Hyde Park, pictured, on Sunday night

Youths barricaded two streets with rows of burning wheelie bins before throwing fireworks at police, officers said.

Riot police and fire crews were called to Harehills Road, Harehills, Leeds, just after 21:00 GMT on Sunday.

Similar trouble was reported on Queens Road in Hyde Park less than an hour later.

No-one was injured in either disorder but two police vehicles were damaged in Harehills and a number of residents said their vehicles had minor damage.

Det Supt Lisa Atkinson from West Yorkshire Police said: "Both incidents were dealt with quickly and the groups dispersed but we don't underestimate the impact this behaviour will have had on people living in those areas."

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it received 1,147 calls in the 24 hours over Bonfire Night and attended 322 incidents.