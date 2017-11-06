Image copyright Leeds City Council Image caption Extra platforms would be added to the station along with pedestrian areas and public spaces

New images have been released of a proposed £500m redevelopment of Leeds railway station.

The pictures feature in a masterplan to make the station a "transport hub" for local and national services and HS2 trains.

The surrounding area would see roads remodelled and more than three million sq ft of shops, offices and restaurants built.

The plans are being put out for public consultation by Leeds City Council.

More on this and other Leeds stories

Image copyright Leeds City Council Image caption A new roof would be built across the station

The consortium behind the plan has hired architect Hiro Aso, who worked on the award-winning revamp of King's Cross station in London.

Extra platforms would be added to the station, along with a new roof, pedestrian areas and public spaces.

Labour leader of Leeds City Council Judith Blake said the redeveloped station would be a "key economic driver for our future economy".

Image copyright Leeds City Council

"These fantastic new images of what Leeds station could look like show not only its exciting future as a distinct and welcoming gateway to the city, but how important it is to get this right by putting people and the visitor experience at the heart of all the plans," she said.

If approved and financed, the bulk of the work is expected to be completed ahead of the planned arrival of the first HS2 trains in the city in 2033.