Image copyright Family handout Image caption Tyron Charles was found by police on moorland several weeks after his family reported him missing

A man has denied murdering a man found on remote moorland with a gunshot wound to the head.

James Sutcliffe, 28, of Hillcrest Road in Bradford, appeared at the city's crown court charged with the murder of 29-year-old Tyron Charles.

Mr Charles's body was found by police at Hill House Edge Lane near Oxenhope in October.

Mr Sutcliffe's trial is due to start at Bradford Crown Court on March 12 and expected to last three weeks.

An inquest in October heard that Mr Charles, from Bingley, died from a single gunshot to the head. He had been reported missing by his family several weeks before.

A 60-year-old man and 61-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released on police bail pending further investigation.

Mr Sutcliffe, who is remanded in custody, appeared before Judge Neil Davey QC via video link.