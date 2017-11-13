Image copyright Maguire family Image caption Ann Maguire had taught Spanish at Corpus Christi Catholic College for more than 40 years

An inquest into the death of stabbed teacher Ann Maguire is due to begin in Wakefield.

Mrs Maguire, 61, was murdered by Will Cornick at Corpus Christi Catholic College in Leeds in April 2014.

The coroner ruled that the inquest would not include evidence from pupils, despite a High Court appeal from the Maguire family.

Mrs Maguire is the only teacher to be murdered by a pupil in a British classroom.

She was killed during a Spanish lesson at the school by Cornick, who was 15 at the time.

He was sentenced to a minimum of 20 years in 2014.

In November 2016, a report by Leeds Safeguarding Children Board said no-one could have predicted or prevented Mrs Maguire's murder.

The coroner has said calling pupils to give evidence could pose psychological harm, and despite the Maguire family's appeal to the High Court in August, this decision was upheld.

However, the Maguires said they were "still hopeful" that somebody would examine the full circumstances surrounding the murder.

The inquest will take place in front of a jury at Wakefield Coroner's Court, and is expected to last two weeks.