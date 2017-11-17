Image copyright Fairy Bricks Image caption Thieves stole the toys destined for sick children by peeling back the van's door

A charity that distributes Lego to children's hospitals and hospices has had 2,000 building brick sets stolen.

Fairy Bricks, a charity based in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire aims to deliver "about £7,500 of sets each and every month" nationwide.

The theft was from the charity's van parked on an industrial estate off New Hey Road, said West Yorkshire Police.

The stolen sets were a promotion by Lego stores last Christmas and cannot be purchased in shops.

The door at the side of the vehicle was opened and peeled back to steal the toys. The theft took place some time overnight, said police.

Leanne Davies, from Fairy Bricks, said "The van was opened like a can of beans, it's horrendous.

"We are going to have to work a lot harder, we won't be beaten."

Other vehicles in the same compound were not touched, she said.

Image copyright Fairy Bricks Image caption Police are appealing for information about the stolen toys

Insp James Kitchen urged anyone who sees one of the stolen sets offered for sale "to think twice" about buying it and to contact the police.