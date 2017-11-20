Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption The body of Sinead Wooding was discovered by joggers on 14 May

A mother allegedly beaten to death by her husband went house hunting in Leeds hours before she died, a court heard.

Sinead Wooding was planning to leave her husband Akshar Ali, who is accused of her murder.

"It was not a good relationship at all," her friend Anayh Makama told Leeds Crown Court. "He was being controlling."

Mr Ali, 27, of Scott Hall Road, Leeds, and Yasmin Ahmed, 27, of Reginald Mount, Potternewton, both deny murder.

They are accused of killing Ms Wooding, 26, who was allegedly beaten with a claw hammer and stabbed six times at Ms Ahmed's home.

Body in cellar

The jury was told her body was later wrapped in a duvet, trussed with wire and dumped in woodland, where it was set on fire before being discovered by joggers on 14 May this year.

Referring to Ms Wooding's relationship with Mr Ali, Ms Makama explained: "She was not allowed to my house, to go anywhere, or to have friends at her home. She had had enough and she wanted to leave."

She told the court she had gone house-hunting with Ms Wooding on 11 May, but that was the last time she saw her.

Ms Wooding's body was kept in a cellar for two days before being transported to woodland near a lane in Alwoodley, north Leeds, where it was set on fire, the jury heard.

The court was also shown photographs of bruising to Miss Wooding's arms and eye that she said had alleged were caused by Mr Ali assaulting her.

'Tell police'

The couple's relationship had soured following a disagreement over naming their baby son and Mr Ali's desire to take the child abroad, the court heard.

Ms Makama said: "They wanted to take the baby back to Pakistan but [Sinead] wasn't allowed to go. She was very upset. I told her to tell the police."

Mr Ali's mother Aktahr Bi, 45, denies assisting an offender by making arrangements to dispose of Ms Wooding's corpse.

His brother Asim Ali, 21, also denies assisting an offender by procuring a vehicle and assisting in the disposal and burning of her body.

A fifth defendant, Vicky Briggs, 25, denies assisting an offender by helping clean up and burn material after the murder.

The trial continues.