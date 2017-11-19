Leeds & West Yorkshire

Cyclist seriously hurt in Fixby car crash

Clough Lane and Lightridge Road, Fixby Image copyright Google
Image caption The car was turning right into Lightridge Road when the crash happened

A cyclist has been seriously hurt in a crash between a car and a group riding bikes.

Three people were injured when a car turning right into Lightridge Road, Fixby, crashed into a line of cyclists at about 08:50 BST on Saturday.

Two men, 45 and 47, were seriously injured. West Yorkshire Police said one, from Huddersfield, suffered potentially life-threatening injuries.

A third suffered minor injuries and a fourth was unhurt.

The crash happened when a back Volkswagen Golf was turning right into Lightridge Road from Clough Lane, at the same time a group of cyclists were riding single file in the opposite direction.

Police are seeking witnesses and keen to speak to the driver of a blue van behind the car at the time.

