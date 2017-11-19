Image copyright Google Image caption The car was turning right into Lightridge Road when the crash happened

A cyclist has been seriously hurt in a crash between a car and a group riding bikes.

Three people were injured when a car turning right into Lightridge Road, Fixby, crashed into a line of cyclists at about 08:50 BST on Saturday.

Two men, 45 and 47, were seriously injured. West Yorkshire Police said one, from Huddersfield, suffered potentially life-threatening injuries.

A third suffered minor injuries and a fourth was unhurt.

The crash happened when a back Volkswagen Golf was turning right into Lightridge Road from Clough Lane, at the same time a group of cyclists were riding single file in the opposite direction.

Police are seeking witnesses and keen to speak to the driver of a blue van behind the car at the time.