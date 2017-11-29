Image copyright West yorkshire police Image caption Monika Lasek was a Polish national who had been living in Halifax for the last few years

A man has been charged with murdering his wife who was found stabbed to death at a house in Halifax.

Police said Zbigniew Lasek, 35, was due to appear at Bradford Magistrates' Court on Thursday accused of killing his 36-year-old wife Monika Lasek.

Mrs Lasek, a Polish national, was found dead by West Yorkshire Police officers at the property on Solstice Way at 11.30 GMT on Sunday.

She is understood to have been living in the town for the last few years.

